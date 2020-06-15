Mthembu: Ministers questioning Cabinet decision on alcohol ban ill-disciplined

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu was not happy with his colleagues in Cabinet who had questioned what he said was the collective decision to allow alcohol sales under level 3 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has described as ill-disciplined ministers who had questioned Cabinet’s decision to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol, saying that action must be taken against them.

Mthembu spoke to Eyewitness News ahead of the national command council meeting on Tuesday, which is expected to respond to calls for the ban on the sale of alcohol to be reinstated.

He was responding to comments by Police Minister Bheki Cele, who said that the booze ban should not have been lifted, citing the high levels of violence since alcohol sales resumed when level three lockdown kicked in two weeks ago.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also said that Cabinet may have to reconsider the decision again given how alcohol-related incidents were putting a strain on the health system.

Minister Mthembu was not happy with his colleagues in Cabinet who had questioned what he said was the collective decision to allow alcohol sales under level 3 lockdown.

"It would be very unfortunate if members of government went outside of Cabinet meetings and then try and speak ill of a decision of Cabinet that's why I've called it ill-discipline, high ill-discipline."

He said that action must be taken against them.

"We can't be taking decisions as a collective then you go out there and say your own thing."

Mthembu said that the national command council and Cabinet would deal with requests from the Eastern Cape and Gauteng premiers to review the decision to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol.

