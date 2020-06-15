20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Massive jump in infections pushes SA over 70,000 cases

South Africa has recorded 57 more deaths and a massive 4,302 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour cycle.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 57 more deaths and a massive 4,302 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour cycle.

The latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 1,480, while the newly detected infections push the number of known cases to over 70,000.

The Health Ministry said that the recovery rate stood at 55% while the mortality rate was at 2.1%.

Today marks exactly three months since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA