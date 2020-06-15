Man held for murder of Altecia Kortjie and daughter (7) expected in court

Altecia Kortjie and her 7-year old daughter, Raynecia, had been missing since earlier last week.

CAPE TOWN - The man arrested in connection with the murders of a Cape Town mother and daughter is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police found their bodies in a house in Belhar on Friday.

Altecia Kortjie and her 7-year old daughter, Raynecia, had been missing since earlier last week.

Police found their bodies on Friday and a 28-year old man was arrested shortly thereafter.

It's understood that the suspect was known to the 27-year old mother and child.

Kortjie leaves behind two other younger children.

Her cousin Nicole Appollis told Eyewitness News that Kortjie always put her children first. She described her as a lovable and caring person.

This is one of several femicides recorded throughout the country in the past two weeks.

A woman who worked for advocacy group South African Women Fight Back, and who chose to remain anonymous, said that government needed to take action.

"We want government to stop talking and start doing something about it."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.