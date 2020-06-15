Man arrested for Sibongiseni Gabada's murder to remain behind bars

Sibongiseni Gabada’s dismembered body was found in a bag next to a shack in H-section in Khayelitsha on 29 May.

CAPE TOWN - A man has returned to the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the death of 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada.

Sithembele Klaas was re-arrested on Saturday after charges were provisionally withdrawn after his initial arrest. This time the court ordered he remain behind bars until his next appearance in July.

Klaas would then apply for bail.

The same court had initially released him, but the National Prosecuting Authority intervened.

As a matter of urgency, it ordered a review of the decision to withdraw charges against him and he was re-arrested on Saturday.

The case was one of several recent incidents of gender-based violence across the country.

