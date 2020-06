KZN man tries to kill son (5) after fight with boy’s mother

The child was reportedly shot in the arm during the altercation.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his 5-year-old son after an argument with the child's mother.

According to News24, the man appeared in court last week on charges of attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

