'It's refreshing to travel again': Domestic terminals busy at OR Tambo

Since Monday morning, several people have been arriving at the airport to catch flights to Cape Town and Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - There was mixed reaction about travelling from passengers using OR Tambo International Airport for the first time since restrictions were eased under level 3 regulations.

#Covid19SA the rules for those flying for business and how airports looked this morning at OR Tambo as more airlines opened for business. PICS @ortambo_int pic.twitter.com/59Q65uNfpX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2020

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) had assured passengers it was taking all safety measures to protect travellers from contracting COVID-19.

Even though it was on a smaller scale, the domestic terminals were busy with passengers departing or arriving since early morning.

Flying was only permitted under strict conditions including a health questionnaire that travellers had to fill in and hand over to airport staff.

Travellers also needed a physical copy of a business travel permit signed by their employer or manager.

These conditions were non-negotiable as well as wearing a mask in order to board a flight.

“It’s refreshing to be able to travel again, even if it’s just for business, it’s fine. The process here at OR Tambo International Airport is slow because of all the screening being done, but I understand why,” one passenger said about the experience.

Passengers were advised to arrive hours before their flights because of additional safety measures.

