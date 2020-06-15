Is COVID-19 always the main cause of death in patients with comorbidities?

Western Cape health department's chief of operations, doctor Saadiq Kariem said guidelines outlined for a person under investigation for the disease helped guide doctors in terms of the death declaration.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health on Monday said it was the medical practitioners’ discretion to decide on what role COVID-19 played in the death of a patient who had comorbidities.

There are 1,083 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the province. More than 27,000 patients who contracted the coronavirus in the Western Cape have recovered.

“I must reassure you that even in the Western Cape, when we talk about the deaths in the province in all of those cases, those were all COVID-19 positive deaths,” said provincial health department's chief of operations, doctor Saadiq Kariem.

He said in other instances, COVID-19 could play a contributing factor, but would not be the main cause of death.

“So, someone who, for example, comes in and dies of an acute respiratory illness and where that is the confirmed diagnosis or clinical suspicion, then that we would say would be the cause of death due to COVID-19.

“That is a very different scenario from a motor vehicle accident and goes into hypervolemic shock, for example, and then dies. In a case like that, that cause of death is not COVID-19 related but the person might by chance be COVID-19 positive, and in that case, we record the COVID-19 result as a contributory factor,” he said.

