Hundreds left homeless after fire destroys dwellings in KwaMashu township

DURBAN - One hundred informal dwellings have been destroyed in KwaMashu township, north of Durban.

A fire has broken out in the area, rendering hundreds of people homeless in a matter of a few minutes.

Emergency medical services' Robert McKenzie said that four people had been treated for minor injuries by paramedics currently on the scene.

"Firefighters from the eThekwini Fire Department are busy battling the blaze which is still burning at this stage."

McKenzie said that the cause of the fire was not yet known but it was being investigated.

#KZNfire JUST IN: More than a hundred homes in KZN have been destroyed in a blaze currently raging in an informal settlement in KwaMashu. pic.twitter.com/90pSfSWSBa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2020

