Govt to discuss reopening other sectors this week - Mthembu

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Sunday said that South Africans would know by the end of the week if more sectors of the economy like sit-down dining in restaurants, salons and leisure travel would be allowed to resume under the current lockdown.

The minister said that the national command council and Cabinet would meet on Tuesday to consider requests by the various industries to open their doors.

The command council is expected to receive a report from the medical advisory committee, which advises the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mthembu told Eyewitness News that key decisions would be made this week.

"They will advise us on those issues and all these matters will come for discussions."

