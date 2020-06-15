Gauteng top cop condemns Eersterust woman's murder as police hunt suspect

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubule said that police were still searching for the suspect who allegedly killed his 42-year-old girlfriend and left her body in an outside room.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a suspect in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old woman whose mutilated body was found in Eersterust in Pretoria.

Police said that the victim was stabbed to death over the weekend, allegedly by her lover.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubule said that police were still searching for the suspect who allegedly killed his 42-year-old girlfriend and left her body in an outside room.

“The police are asking Mr Clayton Andrew to contact the nearest police station as he is the one who was last seen with the deceased.”

Neighbours said that the suspect, who was unemployed, asked them for transport money on Sunday morning, saying that he had found a job.

Makhubela said that the commissioner condemned the killing in the strongest terms and appealed to anyone with any information to report to the nearest police station or leave information anonymously on the My SAPS app.

The Eersterust woman was murdered at a time of renewed calls for an end to femicide after the killing of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule.

The pregnant woman was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds last week.

The latest spate of murders targetting women has reignited calls on government to do something to protect females in this country.

