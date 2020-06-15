Former CT prosecutor sentenced to 5 years for stealing police dockets

Jonas Phosoko was sentenced in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court last week.

CAPE TOWN - A former public prosecutor has been jailed for stealing a police docket.

Jonas Phosoko was sentenced in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court last week. He was handed a five-year jail term after he was convicted on charges of theft of a police docket and an attempt to defeat the administration of justice.

In January 2011, a man was arrested for drunk driving. He was released on bail and warned to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court, but the docket disappeared.

The document was found at Phosoko’s house after officials obtained a warrant to search his property.

The previous year, a man was arrested for the possession of dagga also in Bellville, the State prosecutor had stolen the case docket from a colleague’s office.

Authorities had confiscated Phosoko and the dagga suspect’s cellphones and found the two had been in communication discussing the case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the sentence, saying it confirmed its commitment to root out corruption within the system.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.