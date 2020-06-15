FlySafair expecting slow business for first week of operations: CEO

FlySafair resumed limited services today from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban.

KEMPTON PARK - FlySafair chief executive officer Elmar Conradie said that he expected business to be slow for the first week following the resumption of domestic travel.

FlySafair resumed limited services on Monday from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban.

Flights were cancelled and planes were grounded three months ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of disaster to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the past, the private airline said that it was able to fly over 20,000 passengers per week but it didn’t expect to see these kinds of numbers this week.

It’s the airline’s first day of operations since travel restrictions were eased to allow domestic flights.

OR Tambo Airport terminals were busy on Monday morning, with travellers leaving for Cape Town and Durban while others were touching down.

Conradie said that limited operations were better than no operations at all.

Flights are restricted to a certain number a day and airlines need to ensure that passengers adhere to safety protocols at all times.

