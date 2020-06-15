Duo handed hefty sentences for killing CT policeman

The two convicted murderers were each sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the murder of 41-year-old Xoliza Mlindwa, who was attached to the Gugulethu crime prevention unit.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks has welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to two men for the murder of a Cape Town police officer.

The two were each sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the murder of 41-year-old Xoliza Mlindwa, who was attached to the Gugulethu crime prevention unit.

His body was found by security officials with multiple gunshot wounds in June 2014.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase: "Police, who at the time, managed to locate and secure some of his belongings at the crime scene and his official firearm was missing. The matter was referred to the serious organised crime investigation team who on the 5th of July 2014 conducted a search and seizure operation."

This operation led to the recovery of firearms with ammunition and another fully loaded fabricated 9mm pistol.

"They were both sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder, 10 years for armed robbery and 5 years for possession of a firearm and ammunition a week later and all the sentences are set to run concurrently."