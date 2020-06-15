DA wants EC Health Dept placed in administration

The party claims that it is failing in key areas such as testing and tracing as COVID-19 infections increase in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the Eastern Cape Health Department to be placed under administration.

The official opposition has written to the Health Minister asking that he consider stepping in to help the department.

The Constitution allows the national executive to intervene when a department or province can't or fails to fulfil any obligation in terms of the ultimate law of the land.

In the case of the Eastern Cape, the DA said that the province's Health Department wasn't able to tackle its coronavirus outbreak effectively enough.

The party's Siviwe Gwarube said that the province's health system was broken and was failing to deal with rising infections.

Gwarube pointed to the DA-run Western Cape, which she said that even with rising cases, the province had led the way.

