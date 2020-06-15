Cosas wants all WC schools shut down as COVID-19 cases increase

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said that while infections were on the rise, there are adequate measures in place in schools.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is calling for mass COVID-19 testing for teachers and students at schools in the Western Cape.

According to the provincial Education Department, 40 pupils and more than 180 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spokesperson at Cosas, Mphumzi Giwu, said that they wanted all schools in the Western Cape to be shut down as infections were on the rise.

"All learners to remain at home, all learners to boycott schools, all schools to be shut down simply because we are concerned by the rising number of infections from teachers, staff members and learners."

The Congress of South African Trade Unions' Malvern de Bruyn has raised similar concerns.

"Schools are not ready. You still have schools that weren't cleaned properly. We are saying deep clean, provide adequate PPEs, make sure that the school is safe environment for our learners, parents, teachers and support staff."

"We are all aware of the infection in the province and it's clear that the majority of positive cases have been contracted outside the school and not within so we need to stress the importance of maintaining safety hygiene within the school grounds but [the infections happened] outside the school grounds."

The provincial Education Department has spent R280 million on hygiene supplies.

Pupils and teachers have been given two masks each, while schools have been equipped with digital thermometers, hand sanitiser, liquid soap and cleaning supplies.

