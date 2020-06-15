CoCT earmarks 5 cemeteries to deal with projected spike in COVID-19 deaths

The City of Cape Town has 40 public cemeteries, however, a number of them have already reached capacity or are running out of space.

CAPE TOWN - As the COVID-19 pandemic heads towards the peak in the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town is hard at work ensuring there's enough space to cope with the expected amount of fatalities.

The provincial death toll has already passed the 1,000 mark.

The municipality said that it had already identified cemeteries capable of accommodating an increase in the number of burials.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said that five cemeteries had been earmarked should there be a rapid need for graves to bury COVID-19 victims.

"Space exceeding seven hectares, this includes Atlantis and the Wallacedene facilities where work is currently under way."

Twenty-three cemeteries are being prepared, including incorporating adjacent land or upgrading existing infrastructure.

Badroodien said that the city was well aware that new land for burial sites had to be identified but existing housing needs must also be considered.

"Land for burials or land for housing? That's the current challenge we are facing. For example, in Khayelitsha at our cemetery there, residents have started to invade our cemetery and started to build structures on top of existing graves."

Badroodien said that there were about 1,500 cremations and burials a month, with this number expected to rise to about 5,000 a month.

