Clearer guidelines needed for health workers treating COVID-19 patients - expert

Deputy chairperson of the South African Medico-Legal Association, Dr Henry Lerm, said that healthcare practitioners’ refusal to treat a patient on the basis of their health status amounted to unethical conduct.

CAPE TOWN - A medical law and ethics expert said that clearer guidelines for healthcare workers were needed when it came to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Serving on the coal face of the pandemic, doctors, nurses and hospital support staff are exposed to the disease daily but can they refuse to treat patients if they feel their own lives are at risk?

Five nurses in the Eastern Cape were suspended last month, after they refused to treat a patient suspected of having COVID-19, citing concerns over a lack of PPE.

In a webinar hosted by the South African Society of Cardiovascular Intervention, clinicians and interested parties highlighted grey areas that existed between having to treat patients and the right to protect their own lives.

"As far as the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the Critical Care Society of South Africa, in terms of their guidelines which has been endorsed by the medical association, in terms of the guidelines such refusal would amount to unethical conduct and it would be against professional rules."

Lerm, however, highlighted a doctor’s duty to provide medical treatment taken from the Hippocratic Oath needed to be reviewed.

"The Hippocratic Oath did not know pandemics in those days when it was ordained, so our law may very well develop because of the challenges that we are experiencing by the COVID-19."

Lerm suggests a summit should be hosted to resolve these issues.

