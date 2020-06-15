CGE calls on govt to put measures in place to flatten GBV curve

There’s frustration nationwide with the killings of women and children thrust into the spotlight yet again.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Police Service (SAPS) have their hands full with cases of gender-based violence piling up at police stations across the country.

Pretoria police are investigating the murder of a 42-year Eersterust woman after her mutilated body was found in her house on Sunday.

Law enforcement authorities are searching for her boyfriend. It’s understood he was the last person to be seen with the victim inside her room.

Calls for action have emerged from different platforms, including social media, for government to take a stand against men who murder women.

Bheki Cele is addressing everything else except the REAL problem — Karabo Ntshweng (@KaraboNtshweng) June 14, 2020

In the peak of GBV Bheki Cele is inspecting spaza shops.. That's where we are now.. — Chief Hating Officer (@KeKatli) June 14, 2020

Another day, another woman found dead in South Africa.

Police said that the sister of the Pretoria woman made the grim discovery on Sunday morning after calling out to her with no response.

The person police are looking for Clayton Andrews who is believed to have left the victim’s room in the early hours of Sunday, saying he was going to his job.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said that they were focusing on one suspect for now.

“We would like to meet with Mr Andrews to try to understand what might have happened.”

Gender Equality commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha said that government must direct more resources towards the fight against the scourge of domestic abuse and violence.

“The resources have to be planned in working with men and boys, schools have to have curriculums. It can’t be business as usual.”

Since its outbreak in March, the coronavirus has killed at least 1,400 South Africans but gender-based violence seems to be an even bigger pandemic on home soil with police reporting more than 2,700 murders between 2018 and 2019.

Uyinene Mrwetyana, Karabo Mokoena, Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo these are some of the names of the young women who were brutally killed.

The question now remains, what interventions will government put in place to flatten this curve?

