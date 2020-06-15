Cele praises swift arrests of suspects in recent femicide cases

At least nine victims were murdered, allegedly at the hands of men close to them, since the start of this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that officers had responded swiftly in arresting suspects accused of killing women across the country.

Some suspects, who were handcuffed after the murders were reported, are appearing in different courts this week.

Cele said that they were closing in on suspects.

