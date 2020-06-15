Case of man accused of killing Altecia Kortjie, daughter postponed

The case was one of several this month that had again highlighted the scourge of gender-based violence.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a mother and daughter in Belhar was remanded in custody after the first appearance in court on Monday.

Ryan Smith appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court in connection with the murders of Altecia Kortjie and her daughter. Their bodies were discovered at a house in Belhar on Friday, about two days after they went missing.

According to court papers, the 27-year-old mother - who leaves behind two other younger children - was stabbed to death with a knife. Seven-year-old Raynecia Kortjie was also stabbed to death.

The State requested a postponement for a formal bail application, and the accused would remain in custody until his next court appearance next Monday.

