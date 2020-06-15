Mkhwebane probing tender irregularities related to lockdown

The Public Protector on Monday delivered her findings into a number of matters, including procurement irregularities and irregular staff appointments.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said her office had received a number of complaints of alleged tender irregularities related to the lockdown.

Mkhwebane delivered her findings on Monday into a number of matters, including procurement irregularities and irregular staff appointments. She also closed 13 investigations saying they were unsubstantiated or had already been dealt with in other platforms.

Out of the 36 cases she addressed on Monday, five findings were made on procurement irregularities. That included the complaint by former EFF member of Parliament (MP) Godrich Gardee against the Department of Water and Sanitation on the purchasing of system application and product licenses.

Mkhwebane found that that allegation was substantiated and there were maladministration and improper conduct on the part of some departmental officials.

Mkhwebane said her office did not wish to be inundated with unnecessary complaints about the abuse of state resources.

