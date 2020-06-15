20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Burundi's new president Ndayishimiye to be sworn in Thursday

In a letter addressed to diplomats and foreign organisations on Monday, the ministry invited them to 'take part in the inauguration ceremony" in the capital Gitega'.

FILE: Burundi's newly-elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye/ Picture: AFP.
FILE: Burundi's newly-elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye/ Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

BUJUMBURA, Burundi - Burundi's newly-elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye will be sworn in on Thursday, several months early after the sudden death of the incumbent, the foreign ministry said.

In a letter addressed to diplomats and foreign organisations on Monday, the ministry invited them to "take part in the inauguration ceremony" in the capital Gitega.

Timeline

More in Africa

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA