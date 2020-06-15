Burundi's new president Ndayishimiye to be sworn in Thursday

In a letter addressed to diplomats and foreign organisations on Monday, the ministry invited them to 'take part in the inauguration ceremony" in the capital Gitega'.

BUJUMBURA, Burundi - Burundi's newly-elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye will be sworn in on Thursday, several months early after the sudden death of the incumbent, the foreign ministry said.

In a letter addressed to diplomats and foreign organisations on Monday, the ministry invited them to "take part in the inauguration ceremony" in the capital Gitega.