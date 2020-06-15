5 people die in informal dwelling fire in Witsand

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning and gutted several homes.

CAPE TOWN - The Witsand community near Atlantis is on Monday mourning the deaths of five people who died in an informal dwelling fire.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning and gutted several homes. During mop-up operations, firefighters discovered the bodies.

Fire and Rescue said three of the victims were in one structure, and two were in another. Most of the victims were children.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Several fatal fires have coincided with the onset of cold weather.

