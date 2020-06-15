20°C / 22°C
4 people treated for minor injuries after KwaMashu fire gutted over 100 homes

A fire, which broke out earlier on Monday, gutted over 100 dwellings in the area.

A fire at eNkanini informal settlement in the KwaMashu township, north of Durban on 15 June 2020. Picture: Supplied
A fire at eNkanini informal settlement in the KwaMashu township, north of Durban on 15 June 2020. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

DURBAN - Hundreds of residents who are homeless after a fire at the eNkanini informal settlement in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday said they were now left with nothing but the clothes on their back.

A fire, which broke out earlier on Monday, gutted over 100 dwellings in the area.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze while paramedics said they had treated four people with minor injuries.

Residents are trying to salvage what they could. Unfortunately, many of their possessions were destroyed.

The mood is intense at the informal settlement. Some residents are fighting over the few remaining items, but police are monitoring the situation.

Local ward councillor Lindiwe Ncayiyana told Eyewitness News that an estimated 700 people were affected by the incident.

Ncayiyana said temporary accommodation and food was organised for the victims for Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

She appealed for donations while a long-term plan was being formulated.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

