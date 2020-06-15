3 MDC officials accused of faking their abduction & torture denied bail

Their alleged abduction and torture in May shocked the international community and sparked criticism of the Zimbabwe government.

HARARE - A Zimbabwe court on Monday denied bail to three Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party officials accused of faking their abduction and torture in May.

The three were arrested last week and held in custody over the weekend. Their lawyers said family members were prevented from taking food to them.

Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, and Netsai Marova were brought to court in prison apparel.

But State prosecutors claimed the abduction was staged to discredit the government.

The three were arrested last Wednesday and charged with communicating falsehoods and defeating the course of justice.

State lawyers claimed the three women had gained international sympathy and could flee if given bail, and on Monday, Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande sent them back to prison.

Defence lawyers are now expected to apply for bail at the High Court.

