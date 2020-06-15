2 hospitalised following shack fire in Alexandra

Joburg emergency services said that 15 shacks had been affected by a blaze in Alexandra.

It's not yet clear how Sunday night's fire was started.

Two men have been taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: "We would like to encourage our residents to continue to look after any heating devices which will cause fire incidents at home so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents like this one."

Gauteng is in the grip of a cold front, with millions of families relying on gas and paraffin to heat their homes.