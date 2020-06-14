‘When people zol’ Smokers pushing for tobacco sale say they’ve turned to zolling

Gerald Versveld said cigarettes were extremely expensive on the black market with illegal traders asking almost R150 for a packet of 40, but he says he has turned to zolling.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town smokers are not giving up on getting their cigarettes legally. On Saturday they staged yet another protest at Parliament.

This was the second time in as many weeks that the group gathered to demonstrate against the ban on tobacco product sales.

Under level 3 lockdown tobacco companies can export to other markets, but local sales are still off-limits.

Smokers who gathered at the gates of Parliament said they would keep coming back to make their voices heard.

The people were angry, saying they were just ordinary citizens wanting to go to a shop, purchase a packet of cigarettes and not feel like a criminal.

Sandra Jacobs from Belhar stood in the cold with her hands freezing while holding her placard that read: 'enough is enough lift the ban'.

Meanwhile, the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco has taken legal action against government arguing for the ban to be lifted.

Judgement has been reserved in the Pretoria High Court.