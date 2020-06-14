What’s next? NCC to meet this week to discuss COVID-19 measures

The NCC is expected to sit on Tuesday, where it will heat form the medical advisory committee which advises the minister of health on the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the National Command Council (NCC) will this week review measures governmnet has taken in combating the spread of COVID-19 and decide on which other economic activities must be allowed to operate.

The tourism and restaurant industries are amongst those that have made representations to government, asking for leisure travel and restaurant sit-ins to be allowed.

The NCC is expected to sit on Tuesday, where it will heat form the medical advisory committee which advises the minister of health on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mthembu says the council will deal with all measures governmnet has taken and review their progress.

“We will also be advised what are other economic activities can we bring on stream, we know that on 1 June we allowed a number of economic activities to come on stream, but there are still others that have not happened.”

CABINET DEFERS DECISION TO ADJUST LEVEL 3 LOCKDOWN RULES

In its last meeting, Cabinet received an updated report from the national coronavirus command council on the recommendations.

Various sectors have submitted their recommendations on adjusting the level three regulations and the national joint operational and intelligence structure has deliberated on them.

But Cabinet said it would receive a full health assessment report from the ministerial health advisory committee on COVID-19 early next week on the enhanced risk-adjusted alert level three of the national lockdown.

And until then, Cabinet has decided to defer the approval of the recommendations.

However, Cabinet has appealed to South Africans to adhere to regulations as they stand including wearing masks in public, regular washing of hands, and social distancing.

There has been an spike in the number of new coronavirus infections, with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning that there were challenging days ahead as the country is yet to hit its infections peak.

As it stands, there are 65, 736 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa, with 1,423 deaths.