UK's Johnson says two-metre social distancing rule under review for 4 July

Britain has the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and Brazil, something critics of the government say reflects its response to the crisis.

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain’s two-metre social distancing rule was under review ahead of a potential further easing of lockdown measures on 4 July, adding his room for manoeuvre was increasing as the incidence of COVID-19 falls.

“As we get the numbers down, so it becomes one in 1,000, one in 1,600, maybe even fewer, your chances of being two metres, or one metre, or even a foot away from somebody who has the virus is obviously going down statistically, so you start to build some more margin for manoeuvre,” he said on Sunday.

“We’ll be looking at that and keeping it under constant review as we go forward to the next step in our plan, which is as you know 4 July.”

Johnson’s government, which says it has always followed scientific advice in its handling of the pandemic, faces the difficult balancing act of reviving the economy without allowing a second wave of coronavirus cases.

