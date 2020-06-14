SA dance fraternity mourns Kirvan Fortuin who was stabbed to death in Macassar

Fortuin was killed after he allegedly had an argument with a 14-year-old teen, who has since been arrested, at a gathering in Macassar in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN– A slain South African dancer has been described as a pioneer in the new world of theatre and someone who paved a way for young artists.

Kirvan Fortuin (28) was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 14-year-girl has been arrested.

It's understood the pair allegedly had an argument at a gathering in Macassar in the Western Cape before the attack.

Artscape's Marlene le Roux said she has known Fortuin since he joined a community field band project when he was in high school.

“Because he was such a good dancer, we could get him to a bursary to go to [the University of Cape Town] UCT dance school. And from UCT , he then got a bursary to go to Rotterdam Codarts University in the Netherlands."

Fortuin later returned to his hometown of Macassar eager to give back.

The dancer founded the Kirvan Fortuin Foundation and Fortuin Dance Theatre, establishing himself as a sought-after theatre maker and talent developer.

Le Roux says Fortuin received several prestigious awards in South Africa, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

"It's like a person against all odds achieved something and then he had so much to give still because he is still so young."

He was also an activist in the LGBTQ+ space.