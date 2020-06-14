NGO labels CoCT ‘inhumane’ after homes were destroyed in Hangberg evictions

Community Chest chief executive officer Lorenzo Davids said the City's actions were disturbing, adding there is a humane side to law and order.

CAPE TOWN – Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Community Chest said the City of Cape Town is 'inhumane' after officials destroyed shacks in Hangberg this week.

It's understood the structures were illegally erected on privately owned property, and the removal led to violent clashes with police on Thursday.

Both the NGO and Parliament queried the move amid the recent cold and wet weather.

Community Chest chief executive officer Lorenzo Davids said the City's actions were disturbing, adding there is a humane side to law and order.

“It goes against everything that we stand for as democracy, knowing the very tragedy of the poverty of people. There are over 12 million people without homes in this country, and for the state to go in against those people who have no shelter and destroy the last of their human habitation.”

Davids said while he doesn't support land grabs, he wishes to see a more constructive leadership from city officials.

“For government to say you must be law-abiding when the law makes it impossible for you to be abiding is a dialogue we need to have. We can’t govern from a position of privilege and not understand the context of poverty in which we practice our privilege.”

