MEC Masuku urges communities not to stigmatise COVID-19 patients

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Sunday urged communities to stop the stigma against people who test positive for COVID-19.

Masuku was speaking in Fochville where a grade 7 pupil passed away on Thursday shortly after arriving at school. The 12-year-old boy died at a local clinic after the school’s health committee realised that he was ill.

Masuku confirmed that the child was tested for the coronavirus and his results came back negative.

It’s understood his family was being stigmatised by the community fearing that he might have contracted the virus.

The MEC said the family agreed for the results to be announced in public to avoid being stigmatised.

“The way the community responded to the death of the learner was almost a problem. It has forced us as the Department of Health to also consult with the family to be able to disclose some of the confidential information that we might have about the learner,” Masuku said.

