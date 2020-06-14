Looking to the future: Maimane prepares for 2024 general elections

Mmusi Maimane says he had already started a process of putting together a team of activists to stand in the next provincial and national elections.

JOHANNESBURG – One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says he had already started a process of putting together a team of activists to stand in the next provincial and national elections in 2024.

Last week, the Constitutional Court declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional to the extent that it requires South Africans to only contest polls through the membership of political parties.

This paves the way for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections.

Maimane says he has already started the work of preparing for the polls.

“We are not only just working with civil society and faith-based organisations; we are also working with political parties – as I have always stated that we must rally together so that parties aren’t the dominant feature for South Africans. So, I already began with those people and we will ultimately – as we go across – communities will nominate people.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.