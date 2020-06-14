Gauteng police discover mutilated body of woman in Eersterust

Authorities said she was stabbed to death allegedly by her lover on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Sunday found a mutilated body of a woman in Eersterust, Pretoria.

Authorities said she was stabbed to death allegedly by her lover on Saturday night.

The details surrounding the murder were still sketchy, but police were searching for the perpetrator. The case added to many others that were reported this week of women who were murdered in the country.

On Friday, the body of another woman was found in a veld in Dobsonville, Soweto. The victim was not identified, and police called for anyone who might have reported a missing person to go to the Doornkop police station.

While on Thursday, 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule was laid to rest days after her body was discovered hanging on a tree in Roodepoort.

In the Western Cape, a suspect was expected to appear in court after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a mother and her daughter in a house in Belhar.

Laticia Kortjie (27) and her daughter Raynecia (7) went missing on Tuesday, and police found their bodies in a house in Belhar on Friday.

