Fochville learner did not die of COVID-19 -Masuku urges community to stop stigma

The 12-year-old grade 7 boy died on Thursday after the school's safety committee noticed that he was not feeling well.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the pupil who died after falling ill at the Kokosi Primary School in Fochville did not have COVID-19.

He was placed in self-isolation at the school premises, however, his situation got worse and his parents sent him to the local clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.

Masuku said the child's results were revealed because the family was being stigmatised in the community.

“The situation was volatile where people wanted to stigmatise the family and even the school itself. So, at this point that we thought it would become important to talk about the results.”