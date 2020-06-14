Cele calls for serious look into link between drugs, alcohol abuse and GBV

Following the violent deaths and disappearances of several women across the country, Police Minister Bheki Celel says the correlation between alcohol and gender-based violence had to be scrutinized.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele Says there has been an increase in cases of gender-based violence since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Speaking during a police operation in Soweto on Saturday, Cele said there is a link between severe alcohol consumption and violence.

Government relaxed regulations under level 3 at the beginning of the month, permitting the sale of liquor.

Since then, hospitals across the country reported a spike in trauma cases due to alcohol related incidents.

Just this week several women had been murdered and some were reported missing.

Slain 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds.

Pule was eight-months pregnant at the time of her murder.

A body of another woman was found in an open veld in Dobsonville, Soweto on Friday.

There has been outrage and calls for government to act against men who hurt women and children across the country.

At the same time, an advocacy group has called for the suspect in the murder of a Belhar woman and her seven-year-old daughter to be made an example of.

A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Monday after the body of Altecia Kortjie and her daughter Reynecia were discovered on Friday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said the bodies of the mother and child were found in a house in Commerce street in Belhar on Friday.

“The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds in her body while the child was found on the bathroom floor."

The pair had been reported missing on Tuesday.

