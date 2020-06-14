20°C / 22°C
Go

Botswana capital back on lockdown after new COVID-19 cases

President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared another localised lockdown this week as the number of new cases increased in the capital.

FILE: A man receives hand sanitiser as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus before boarding a taxi in Gaborone on 21 May 2020. Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi ended the 48-day national lockdown on 21 May 2020 but kept some restrictions, including movement between regions. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Botswana on Saturday suspended teaching in the country after a new COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the greater Gaborone region.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared another localised lockdown this week as the number of new cases increased in the capital.

The Department of Employment, Labour Productivity, and Skills Development said in a statement that it decided to temporarily stop teaching in all institutions across the country.

But, learners who had already arrived at boarding institutions should remain there until further notice.

The latest World Health Organisation (WHO) report said Botswana had 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one fatality, and the country said 24 people had recovered.

