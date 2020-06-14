ANC to meet with Cele over his disapproval of its anti-police brutality campaign

Last week, Bheki Cele delivered a virtual lecture to the ANC eThekwini region saying the campaign gave criminals an opportunity to turn the community against the police.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Sunday said it would meet with Police Minister Bheki Cele to discuss his unhappiness with the governing party’s anti-police brutality campaign.

The ANC launched the campaign in response to the 25 May killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis by white US police officers, and other South Africans who had died at the hand of law enforcement officers.

Cele seemed to down-play police brutality in the country, saying people needed to understand what it actually is.

“I still want to sit down with many people and talk about police brutality because I wonder if they understand what police brutality is,” Cele said.

The minister explained why he was not happy with the ANC’s campaign.

“I’m not very happy with the campaign. This might be a good campaign but you are on the territory of criminals because criminals are going to take over this one [campaign],” he said.



ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said she would raise Cele’s unhappiness with the campaign internally and arrange a meeting with him.

