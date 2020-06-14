Group calls for stern action in case against Belhar double murder suspect

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of Altecia Kortjie and her 7-year-old daughter, Raynecia.

CAPE TOWN – A women's advocacy group wants the government to make an example of the man who allegedly killed a Delft mother and child.

The pair had been missing since earlier last week, and police found their bodies in a house in Belhar on Friday.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of Altecia Kortjie and her 7-year-old daughter, Raynecia.

It's understood the suspect was known to the 27-year-old mother and child.

He is expected to appear in court.

A woman who works for the advocacy group South African Women Fight Back, hopes the court will take swift action against the accused.

"We want harsher punishment for people that perpetrate such horrific crimes against women and children. I believe he needs to be made an example of."

Kortjie leaves behind two other younger children.

This was the latest in a spate of femicides recorded throughout the country.