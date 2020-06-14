30 S.Africans stranded in Germany after being told SAA flight can't take all

Thirty South Africans were left stranded at the Frankfurt Airport after they were told an SAA flight, which apparently had a problwem with its door, could not accommodate all of them.

JOHANNESBURG – More than 30 South Africans are stranded at Frankfurt Airport in Germany after a South African Airways (SAA) flight they were booked on was reportedly not able to accommodate all of them.

The passengers said they were told that there is a problem with the aircraft’s door.

They comprise employees of cruise company MSC, students and people who had visited their families abroad.

At the time of this report, SAA had not responded to requests for clarification from _Eyewitness News. _

Thobile Makhanya and her colleagues arrived in Frankfurt on Friday to board an SAA flight back home, but they were told that not all of them could be accommodated on that flight.

“We are heartbroken; we don’t know what to do or where to go where to sleep. We are stranded in Frankfurt Airport in Germany, left by an SAA flight. Apparently, they had a problem with a door of the plane which was not working so they have to take a [certain] number of people, and some have been left behind at the airport.”

#StrandedInGermany

They include employees of cruise company MSC who were returning from Rome -Italy, students from Switzerland and those who visited relatives in Germany @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2020

Makhanya said the SAA crew booked them accommodation overnight and told them to return Saturday morning.

But up until Saturday night, there was still no word about when the next flight would come.

Makhanya said in addition to the MSC crew from Rome, other South Africans were returning from Switzerland.

On Saturday, EWNsent requests for clarification to SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali, who said he would find out what happened.Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.