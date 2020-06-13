WC man (28) arrested after gruesome discovery of murdered mother and daughter

Altecia Kortjie and her daughter Raynecia had been missing since Tuesday, and police found their bodies in a house in Belhar on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter.

Altecia Kortjie and her daughter Raynecia went missing on Tuesday, and police found their bodies in a house in Belhar on Friday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said the bodies of the 27-year old mother and 7-year old child were found in a house in commerce street in Belhar on Friday.

“The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds in her body while the child was found on the bathroom floor."

A 28-year-old man, who is known to the victims, has been arrested.

The Western Cape missing persons unit's Candice van der Rheede said women and children were not being protected.

"Our lives are not respected anymore. Our women's lives are in danger all the time, but the government doesn't seem to be doing anything about it"

The accused was expected to appear in court on Monday.