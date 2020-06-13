Ramaphosa laments week of femicides, calling it ‘dark and shameful’ period

The President said the murders of Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka and other women showed that criminals had descended to even greater depths of cruelty and callousness.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa described the brutal killings of several women in the country as a dark and shameful week for the nation.

He said it was disgusting that at a time when the country is facing the gravest of threats from COVID-19 , violent men took advantage of the eased restrictions on movement to attack women and children.

He said the murders of Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka and other women in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal – whose bodies were found dumped this week – showed that criminals had descended to even greater depths of cruelty and callousness.

He said it cannot continue.

In a statement, the President called on all South Africans to end the culture of silence around gender-based violence and report perpetrators to the police.

Ramaphosa said since the country entered level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown, there had been a surge in gender-based violence and femicide.

He said 51% of South African women had experienced violence at the hands of someone with whom they were in a relationship.

He laments the manner in which these defenceless women were killed, saying it points to an unconscionable level of barbarism and lack of humanity.

The President said the ministers that he would deploy around the country to respond to COVID-19, would also engage communities on this upsurge in gender-based violence.

