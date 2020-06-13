Mkhize warns health workers of ‘difficult days ahead’ as COVID-19 peak looms

Minister Mkhize said while employees in the health sector needed to brace themselves for challenging times, the public also needs to take responsibility to make sure they are not the source of infection.

CAPE TOWN – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the country needs to brace itself for the difficult days ahead as it had not yet hit the coronavirus peak.

Mkhize conducted an oversight visit in the Eastern Cape this week. The province had the second-highest COVID-19 infections in the country.

Today, we launch the Scooter Project in Eastern Cape. These multi-purpose units are extremely versatile and can transport patients or deliver medication in rural communities. #ECVisit12June pic.twitter.com/LdyKPXFXbe — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 12, 2020

The minister said employees in the healthcare system must brace themselves as there challenging times still lay ahead.

“We need to remain focused; we have not quite reached the peak yet. We have a lot of difficult days ahead.”

He says the public needs to take responsibility to make sure they are not the source of infection.

Since the lockdown regulations have eased, the number of coronavirus cases have been increasing

“…that we reduce the rate of spread such that we are able to cope in our hospitals.”

The number of people being hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment is also continuing to rise.

