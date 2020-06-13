Measures in place to help Groote Schuur staff facing COVID-19 infections

A porter at the hospital died after contracting the disease and at least 200 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN – Groote Schuur Hospital's Board said measures to help health workers cope with COVID-19 were being implemented at the facility.

Deputy Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, visited the hospital on Friday to officially open a COVID-19 Triage and Testing facility.

Board Chairperson, Doctor Zameer Brey, thanked health workers for their commitment to serving patients during this time.

“I want to thank the staff for their efforts and commitment despite this being a difficult time when several hundred of your colleagues have tested positive. You still coming to work with the right spirit and right frame of mind. I think it is very important to acknowledge this, as the hospital board.”

Brey says the wellbeing of staff is a top priority.

“We are trying to boost the morale of the staff and are putting several measures in place and to make sure that they have the right PPE. I think very important is the psychological support, they will need it in the next coming weeks.”

Groote Schuur Head of the Department of Medicine, Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, said the hospital had cared for around 750 COVID-19 patients to date.

“The impact that has had on workers has been humongous, with high levels of stress and anxiety as we are being stretched to the limit but also with increased number of staff also being infected.”

