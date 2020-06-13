Mawela: Police identified the last person who was seen with Tshegofatso Pule

The 28-year-old’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort this week with multiple stab wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela on Saturday said they had identified the person who was last seen with slain Tshegofatso Pule.

Mawela said they were tracking the individual.

“With the assistance of our community, it has led us to identify the last person who was with her. And this is the person who we’re looking for and our detectives are hard at work,” he said.

Her family in Soweto said they last saw Pule last week Thursday when she left to meet her boyfriend who stays in Florida Lake.

Her murder sparked outrage and fury across the country with calls for government to act against the killing of women.

Pule, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder, was laid to rest on Thursday in Soweto.

