Masuku looking for more healthcare workers to fight COVID-19 in Gauteng

MEC Bandile Masuku said he noted that the province will need more beds to accommodate patients when Gauteng reaches that peak.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng health department said it's looking to get more healthcare workers - as it braces for a peak in COVID-19 cases.

MEC Bandile Masuku said he noted that the province will need more beds to accommodate patients when Gauteng reaches that peak.

The province now has 493 hospitalised patients both in the private and public hospitals.

Masuku said the national government would have to assist in getting more resources.

“When we are talking about extra beds that we are creating, that also increases the demand for extra staff. So as a department we will be putting out a whole lot of appointments and signing contracts with different general practitioners.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.