Makhura concerned as GP overtakes EC with second highest COVID-19 cases in SA

The Western Cape remains the country's epicentre with almost 39,000 reported infections and 1,005 COVID-19 related deaths.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa now has 61, 927 cases of coronavirus across the country. That means since Thursday, another 3,359 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gauteng has also surpassed the Eastern Cape for second-most infections at 8,781.

Gauteng premier David Makhura expressed concern at the infection rate, saying he doesn't want the province to deal with a similar situation to that of the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the country needs to brace itself for the difficult days ahead as it had not yet hit the coronavirus peak.

The minister said employees in the healthcare system must brace themselves as there challenging times still lay ahead.

“We need to remain focused; we have not quite reached the peak yet. We have a lot of difficult days ahead.”

He said the public also needed to take responsibility to make sure they are not the source of infection.

