Majoro says charging Thabane with murder would be carefully considered process

Majoro has been called on to ensure justice for Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo, whose killing was allegedly masterminded by her husband and his third wife, Maesiah.

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro said charging his predecessor Tom Thabane with murder would be a carefully considered process so that stability was not compromised.

Majoro concluded his first visit to South Africa since assuming office three weeks ago.

He had been called on to ensure justice for Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo, whose killing was allegedly masterminded by her husband and his third wife, Maesiah.

Maesiah Thabane was behind bars waiting for her new bail hearing for the fatal shooting of Lipolelo Thabane by unknown gunmen.

Police said witnesses allege that former prime minister Thabane showed them Lipolelo’s house and now that he’s no longer in office his take that charging him could lead to a constitutional crisis was moot.

But prime minister Majoro said the process to charge Thabane would be carefully considered.

“Justice is the foundation of peace and stability, at the same one doesn’t move carelessly in this process because the pursuit of certain objectives without the consideration of the consequences of doing that often may take out the very configuration that was intended.”

The survivor of that shooting, Thato Sibolla, fled to South Africa fearing for her life.

She had to hire private lawyers to oppose Maesiah’s bail application, because the director of public prosecutions had not consulted her on her position regarding the matter.

WATCH: 'My life has changed' - friend of Tom Thabane's murdered wife