Mabuza impressed by readiness of Maseve Mine field hospital in Rustenburg

The Deputy President was in the Bojanala region -which includes Rustenburg - which was the epicentre for COVID-19 infections in the province.

RUSTENBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza said the re-opening of all sectors of the economy would depend on the behaviour of south Africans.

The Deputy President visited Rustenburg in the North West to assess the protocols that were in place as the country battled the coronavirus pandemic.

He also paid a courtesy visit to Kgosi Lerou Molotlegi of the Royal Bafokeng House.

The deputy President has praised the North West government for doing what he calls a great job.

He was also at the Maseve Mine's field hospital, where he said he was impressed by the readiness of the facility.

“This facility, in a short space of time we want to see it functional. We want to see staff here, and we want to see everyone to see it working.”

Mabuza called on South Africans not to discriminate against people infected with the coronavirus.

