Lesotho PM Majoro praises Ramaphosa’s efforts as AU chair to combat COVID-19

Lesotho’s new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, who was sworn in three weeks ago, paid a courtesy visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Friday to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa’ s efforts as the chairperson of the African Union (AU) to mobilise COVID-19 financial resources and experts for the continent, saying it would reduce the costs of response significantly.

Majoro, who was sworn in three weeks ago, paid a courtesy visit to Pretoria on Friday to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

[PHOTOS]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa receives His Excellency Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro of the Kingdom of #Lesotho during a courtesy call today, 12 June 2020 at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Tshwane. #LesothoInSA 🇿🇦🇱🇸#BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/lSsFReNnMz — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 12, 2020

Economic growth and movement of people in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic were some of the key concerns, but most urgent was collaboration on the pandemic.

Lesotho has four confirmed COVID-19 cases, all of them citizens who returned home from South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Two of them had recovered.

But the kingdom still did not have its own testing laboratory, so tests were sent to the National Institute For Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) in South Africa.

Majoro commended Ramaphosa for increasing response capacity on the continent.

“We thank Mr Ramaphosa for the work he has done to mobilise financial resources and to bring together experts in different committees. This would reduce the cost of responding to the pandemic significantly on the continent,” Majoro said.

The two countries agreed to look at movement across borders to ensure that joint response strategies are effective.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.